For almost half of the 275th edition of the Battle of the Palouse, you could throw the records and expectations out the window — as is the convention of a rivalry game.
Washington State and Idaho were neck-and-neck, equally sloppy offensively and comparatively sound on defense for 15 minutes Wednesday at the Cowan Spectrum.
But it was only a matter of time before the Cougars’ men’s basketball team wore the Vandals down, asserting itself as the back-to-back champion of the rolling wheat fields, 78-65. The Cougs triumphed with an edge in depth, weapons, physicality and a lasting spurt of momentum post-intermission by way of stalwart defense morphing into easy offense.
“They’re pretty sound defensively,” first-year Wazzu coach Kyle Smith said of UI. “I think we did wear ’em down, being a little more patient with them.
“We were really good defensively in the half court.”
WSU (4-4) collected a dozen steals, making amends for its 16 turnovers. Idaho (3-6) had 18 miscues, many of those on the perimeter, giving way to charging Cougars with only open hardwood in front of them.
Those kinds of coast-to-coast scores were instrumental in Wazzu’s 14-2 run at the start of the second half, which opened up a 20-point lead the Cougars sat on until the final horn.
Ironically, it was Montana transfer Tony Miller who kindled WSU against his former Big Sky foe.
He prospered down low, from the free-throw line and on transition finishes. Miller, who had a posterizing one-handed slam late in the first half to help establish momentum and an eight-point edge, led all scorers with 18 points.
Miller entered the lineup for Deion James, who announced over Twitter earlier in the day he’d most likely miss the rest of the season with a heart issue.
“I love how that kid plays,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said of Miller. “He changes momentum by how he plays defensively.”
Miller and WSU freshman Noah Williams were highlighted by Smith for giving “us a lift” — furnishing easy baskets for a lagging Cougar offense that erred in setting up its attack, oftentimes threw the ball away and shot 6-of-25 from 3-point range.
“We just needed to move the ball more,” said Williams, who contributed 12 points. “Sometimes, our offense gets real stagnant if we’re not moving the ball corner to corner. ... When we start moving it around, we’re hard to stop.”
Star forward CJ Elleby — the Pac-12’s leading scorer entering the game at 21.6 points per game — was held to 10 points by a UI defense that was commendable for half of the contest, but was outshined by Wazzu’s.
“I just know we were guarding well,” Smith said. “We keep track of kills — three stops in a row — and I think we had seven in the first half.
“That’s a lot.”
Guard Jervae Robinson, who also chipped in 10 points, mostly locked up UI standout guard Trevon Allen, who returned after missing three games with an unspecified injury. Allen ended up with 12 points on 5-of-16 from the floor and had six turnovers. Forward Scott Blakney led Idaho with 13 points, and Keyshaad Dixon added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Wazzu point guard Jaylen Shead totaled six points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Shead’s steady play opened up options and consistency for a Cougs’ offense that rushed its shots early, but settled down the stretch.
The Vandals, with only eight players suited up, tired out as the game wore on, and their defense waned.
In all, they were handled on the boards (40-31), shot just 5-of-19 from 3, netted 32 percent from the field overall in the first half and struggled to reach the free-throw line. WSU went 16-of-21 at the line and UI was 8-of-15.
“For whatever reason, I felt like we didn’t have that competitive spirit to play five as a unit,” Claus said, also lamenting Idaho’s shooting fouls committed. “We had possessions where the initial effort wasn’t good enough.”
The Cougars erupted to a 7-0 lead in the first minute, but UI began to find holes in their post defense, and mostly fed it to Blakney.
The Vandals earned their first and only lead at 19-17 with a straightaway 3 by Allen with eight minutes until halftime. After playing tit-for-tat for the next five minutes, Miller’s one-handed jam over two defenders sparked WSU going into the locker room.
After the break, Wazzu mended offensively, found a slight touch from beyond the arc and a flow inside. By the time five minutes had passed, the Cougs had raced to their 20-point lead, and boosted it to as many as 25 in garbage time of WSU’s second straight dominant win in the series.
“I just know that anytime you win on the road in Division I, it’s good. ... It’s a good game for us, nice travel,” Smith said of the rivalry.
And of the victory?
“We really defended for 36 minutes. We were tremendous.”
WASHINGTON ST. (4-4)
Kunc 3-10 0-0 8, Pollard 2-4 2-2 6, Elleby 3-12 4-4 10, Shead 3-9 0-0 6, Robinson 4-7 0-0 10, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 6-7 6-8 18, Markovetskyy 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 5-6 1-3 12, Rapp 0-2 2-2 2, Cannon 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-63 16-21 78.
IDAHO (3-6)
Blakney 5-8 3-4 13, Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Allen 5-16 1-1 12, Dixon 4-10 1-2 10, Garvin 3-7 0-1 7, Thiombane 1-4 2-5 4, Thacker 4-7 0-0 10, Quinnett 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 8-15 65.
Halftime — Washington St., 32-24. 3-point goals — Washington St. 6-25 (Robinson 2-4, Kunc 2-6, Williams 1-1, Cannon 1-4, Rapp 0-1, Shead 0-3, Elleby 0-6), Idaho 5-19 (Thacker 2-4, Garvin 1-3, Dixon 1-3, Allen 1-6, Thiombane 0-1, Quinnett 0-2). Fouled out — Blakney. Rebounds — Washington St. 40 (Shead 8), Idaho 31 (Dixon 10). Assists — Washington St. 12 (Shead 9), Idaho 11 (Dixon 4). Total fouls — Washington St. 19, Idaho 20. A — 1,316 (7,000).
