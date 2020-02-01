The most spectacular play didn’t count, but the victory certainly did.
Borislava Hristova scored 32 points as Washington State, buoyed in part by an 85-foot shot by Chanelle Molina that failed to beat the halftime buzzer, defeated California 92-66 at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars shot 58 percent and got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Molina and her 9-for-12 night.
The highlight of her performance went for naught as, after a brief review, officials ruled her remarkable shot from the opposite key — launched amid traffic and arriving at the other end with a swish — hadn’t left her hand before time had elapsed.
Ula Motuga added 14 points for the Cougars (10-11, 3-6), and Jazlen Green had 18 for the Bears (8-12, 0-9).
“I’m extremely thrilled and pleased with how our team came out and played tonight,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We had a good feeling all day.”
CALIFORNIA (8-12)
Styles 2-5 0-0 5, West 4-10 0-0 8, Anastasieska 3-14 4-4 11, Brown 2-7 2-2 7, McIntosh 4-12 1-2 9, Lutje Schipholt 1-3 1-2 3, Crocker 2-9 0-0 5, Green 5-15 4-4 18, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-75 12-14 66
WASHINGTON ST. (10-11)
Hristova 14-19 3-3 32, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Motuga 6-10 1-1 14, Murekatete 2-6 0-0 4, Molina 9-12 2-2 21, Subasic 1-1 0-0 3, Nankervis 2-5 0-0 4, Molina 1-4 0-0 2, Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Muzet 2-6 0-0 5, Sarver 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 40-69 6-6 92
California 18 14 20 14—66
Washington St. 25 22 20 25—92
3-Point Goals_California 8-23 (Styles 1-3, Anastasieska 1-6, Brown 1-3, Crocker 1-3, Green 4-8), Washington St. 6-15 (Hristova 1-3, Motuga 1-4, Molina 1-3, Subasic 1-1, Muzet 1-3, Sarver 1-1). Assists_California 13 (Anastasieska 3), Washington St. 15 (Motuga 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 45 (West 7-9), Washington St. 35 (Nankervis 3-6). Total Fouls_California 13, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,024.
WSU FOOTBALL
Cougs note two more grid hirings
The Washington State football program continued to place its official stamp on recent hiring news Friday, acknowledging Dwain Bradshaw will be strength and conditioning coach and Jason Cvercko will be chief of staff.
Both are accompanying head coach Nick Rolovich from Hawaii, where Bradshaw worked for one season and Cvercko for four, including the past two as chief of staff.
Bradshaw, a former safety and linebacker at Arizona State, also has worked at Texas Tech for Kliff Kingsbury, a disciple of former WSU coach Mike Leach. He also coached at USC.
“In the short time I’ve known Dwain, he transformed our strength and conditioning program and helped us to a 10-win season,” Rolovich said in a news release. “He uses cutting-edge training techniques and coaches in the upper echelon in terms of energy and care for the development of student-athletes.”
Cvercko was on the Nevada staff with Rolovich for a season and also has spent time at Stony Brook and Massachusetts.
“Jason has been my right-hand man for a long time now,” Rolovich said. “He’s a team-first guy and I am very excited he will be joining us in Pullman. Jason provides us with great organizational skills and a solid vision for our staff. He has excellent communication skills and will develop great relationships with everybody on campus, in the community and within the athletic department.”