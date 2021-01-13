WSU women cagers named NCAA team of week

The Washington State women’s basketball team was named the team of the week by the NCAA and the United States Basketball Writers Association, the two organizations announced Tuesday.
The Cougars beat then No. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime Sunday, earning it a spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history. It was the first time Washington State beat a Top 10 team since it knocked off No. 9 UCLA on Jan. 6, 2017.
Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker also was named the USBWA’s freshman of the week for her heroics in the game against the Wildcats. Leger-Walker, who has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week three consecutive weeks, scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime against Arizona. She sent the game into overtime with a reverse layup, then made the winner in the extra session. The USBWA award is named for Tamika Catchings, the former University of Tennessee and 10-time WNBA All-Star with the Indiana Fever.
The Cougars next play at USC at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU’s Rodman to turn pro
Washington State freshman Trinity Rodman, the No. 1 recruit of all time for the Cougars’ soccer program, will turn professional rather than play for the Pullman school, according to a report Monday from Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff.
Instead of suiting up in crimson this fall, Rodman will enter the pool for the National Women’s Soccer League’s draft, which begins at 4 p.m. Pacific today.
The 5-foot-10 forward, considered the best recruit in the nation coming out of high school by multiple analysts, had extensive experience at the international level, most recently playing for Team USA in last year’s U20 CONCACAF women’s tournament. The graduate of JSerra Catholic (Calif.) scored twice in the title match to help the Americans top Mexico.
Rodman is the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman and sister of current WSU men’s basketball player DJ Rodman.
Football
Gubrud signs with CFL’s BC Lions
SPOKANE — Gage Gubrud is the latest former Eastern Washington quarterback to sign a Canadian Football League contract.
Gubrud recently signed a free-agent contract with the BC Lions, becoming the league’s fourth active quarterback from EWU.
“Its relieving,” Gubrud said of signing his first pro contract. “It feels like a bit of a fresh start.”
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks Bo Levi Mitchell (Calgary Stampeders), Matt Nichols (Toronto Argonauts) and Vernon Adams (Montreal Alouettes) have recently flourished in the nine-team league.
After starring at EWU for three seasons (2016-18) and setting several EWU and conference passing records, Gubrud, the 2016 Big Sky Conference Co-MVP and two-time Walter Payton Award candidate, transferred to Washington State as a sixth-year graduate transfer in 2019 but lost the starting job to fellow senior Anthony Gordon.
Gordon went on to lead the nation in passing in 2019 and set WSU and Pac-12 records before a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks.
Gubrud joins a BC Lions team that includes former EWU standout defensive backs T.J. Lee and Victor Gamboa.