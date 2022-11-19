LAIE, Hawaii — The Cougars from Utah were red-hot in the first half, and the Cougars from Washington could do nothing about it.

BYU missed just three of 19 shots in the first two quarters and used that to beat Washington State 67-57 on Friday in the North Shore Classic at the Cannon Activities Center.

Nani Falatea finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for BYU (1-3), which finished 26-for-39 (66.7%) from the field. Lauren Gustin contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Rose Bubakar also had 15 points.

