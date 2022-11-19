LAIE, Hawaii — The Cougars from Utah were red-hot in the first half, and the Cougars from Washington could do nothing about it.
BYU missed just three of 19 shots in the first two quarters and used that to beat Washington State 67-57 on Friday in the North Shore Classic at the Cannon Activities Center.
Nani Falatea finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for BYU (1-3), which finished 26-for-39 (66.7%) from the field. Lauren Gustin contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Rose Bubakar also had 15 points.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 21 points for Washington State (3-1), which finished 18-for-48 (37.5%) from the field and was outrebounded 31-14. Senior guard Johanna Teder chipped in 12 points.
BYU sprinted out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter, but it only got worse from there for Washington State. BYU was 9-for-10 (90%) shooting in the second quarter and increased its advantage to 38-25 at halftime. Washington State never could get its deficit below double digits the rest of the way.
WSU next plays at 3 p.m. Pacific on Monday against Troy at the same site.
Barcello 0-1 2-2 2, Falatea 8-14 2-3 19, Smiler 2-4 2-3 7, Gustin 6-9 3-4 15, Bubakar 7-8 1-1 15, Mackey-Williams 3-3 3-3 9. Totals 26-39 13-16 67.
Wallack 3-9 0-0 9, Leger-Walker 6-13 8-10 21, Motuga 2-7 2-5 6, Teder 4-8 0-0 12, Murekatete 2-7 2-2 6, Tuhina 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-48 13-19 57.
3-point goals — BYU 2-4 (Falatea 1-2, Smiler 1-2), Washington State 8-21 (Teder 4-7, Wallack 3-5, Leger-Walker 1-5, Tuhina 0-1, Motuga 0-3). Rebounds — BYU 31 (Gustin 15), Washington State 14 (Tuhina 4). Assists — BYU 12 (Falatea, Bubakar 4), Washington State 9 (Tuhina 4). Total fouls — BYU 18, Washington State 18. A — N/A.
VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls in three
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 16 kills on a .394 attack percentage as the Washington State volleyball team won for the third consecutive time, beating Utah 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen added 11 kills for the Cougars (20-8, 12-5), which cracked the 20-win barrier for the for the fourth time since 2018. Junior setter Argentina Ung finished with 42 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham contributed 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had five total blocks.
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday against Colorado.
SWIMMINGWSU has pair of top-five finishes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two Washington State swimmers placed in the top-five of their respective events on the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium.
The Cougars placed sixth out of seven teams with 278.5 points, well behind meet champion Alabama’s 792.
Freshman Emily Lundgren took fourth in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:08.94. Freshman Dori Hathazi was fifth in the 200 butterfly in a time of 1:56.08.
WSU next competes in the U.S. Open starting Nov. 30 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.