LOS ANGELES — Washington State struggled to find any offensive rhythm against Southern California, as a fridge shooting performance in the fourth quarter by the Cougars allowed the Trojans race to a Pac-12 win.
WSU trailed USC 53-51 with 8:57 left to play in the game after a Borislava Hristova 3-pointer, but that would be as close as the Cougs would get. Southern Cal went on a 17-4 run over the next six minutes to take a commanding 70-55 lead. The loss snapped the Cougars’ two-game winning streak on the road.
“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t get our offense going tonight,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We couldn’t guard them in any way, and they proved to be a little bit of a tougher matchup than I thought.”
The loss drops WSU to less than .500 for the first time this season at 9-10, and they are 2-5 in league play. The Trojans are 10-8 and 2-5.
Washington State had three players reach double figures, led by junior Jovana Subasic’s team-high 13 points off the bench. Seniors Chanelle Molina and Hristova recorded 11 points and 10 points respectively.
WSU will play at No. 10 UCLA on Sunday.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-10)
Hristova 3-12 2-2 10, Levy 2-2 0-0 6, Motuga 4-10 0-0 9, Murekatete 1-4 0-0 2, Molina 4-11 1-2 11, Subasic 5-11 1-1 13, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 2-3 0-0 4, Muzet 3-7 0-0 8, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 4-5 63
SOUTHERN CAL (10-8)
Overbeck 4-4 0-0 8, Pili 9-19 5-5 23, Caldwell 2-4 2-2 8, Jeune 5-15 0-0 12, Rogers 6-15 6-7 21, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Miura 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 27-63 13-14 74
Washington St. 15 13 20 15—63
Southern Cal 23 12 16 23 —74
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 11-23 (Hristova 2-4, Levy 2-2, Motuga 1-5, Molina 2-4, Subasic 2-3, Muzet 2-4, Sarver 0-1), Southern Cal 7-18 (Pili 0-1, Caldwell 2-2, Jeune 2-8, Rogers 3-5, Miura 0-2). Assists: Washington St. 16 (Molina 8), Southern Cal 16 (Rogers 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Washington St. 30 (Molina 2-5), Southern Cal 44 (Pili 8-13). Total Fouls: Washington St. 15, Southern Cal 11. Technical Fouls: None. A: 467.