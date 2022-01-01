WSU women open Pac-12 play by thumping California

The Washington State’s women’s basketball team had an emphatic beginning to Pac-12 Conference play Friday.
The Cougars scored the final 14 points of the first quarter and never looked back in rolling past California 69-42 at Beasley Coliseum.
“Extremely happy to get a win,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We’ve sat on a two-game losing streak over the break and no one has fun when that happens. I liked how our kids responded.”
Three Washington State (9-3, 1-0) players finished in double figures. Sophomore sensation Charlisse Leger-Walker had a game-high 22 points, and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman guard Tara Wallace had 12 points and two blocks. Junior guard Johanna Teder finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker also filled the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cougars, who finished 27-for-59 (45.8 percent) from the field, including 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) from 3-point range.
Cailyn Crocker paced the Bears (9-3, 0-1), who had won three consecutive games, with 11 points.
Knowing what California, who was without three of its top players including Jayda Curry, was capable of on the break, Charlisse Leger-Walker said stopping that was key.
“In our scouting report, we knew that Cal wanted to get a lot of points in transition and that’s what we had to stop,” she said.
The Cougars, who struggled in a cross-country trip before the holiday break, got back to fundamentals and buckled down particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Washington State forced the Bears into 17 turnovers and blocked a season-high seven shots.
“Sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said of the losses Dec. 18 at BYU and Dec. 19 at Stony Brook. “We all know the Pac-12 is one of the hardest conferences in nation. Coming out of the break and getting a win, this is the kind of urgency we needed.”
California looked disjointed on the floor, particularly in the first quarter when they missed its final seven shots and committed five of its turnovers. The Bears were just 2-for-12 (17 percent) in the period.
“I think it had a lot more to do with Cal feeling themselves out with who the points were going to come from,” Ethridge said. “It’s a little on them to play without some of their key pieces.
“We had an idea of what we needed to do on the court. We made most of their shots contested and hard. Whenever you hold anyone down to that amount of points, you’re doing a good job.”
It also jump-started the Cougar offense. Krystal Leger-Walker gave Washington State the lead for good at 7-6 at the 5:45 mark on a 3. Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied the next four points, followed by layups from Wallack and Teder, then Krystal Leger-Walker closed the quarter with another 3 for an 18-6 advantage.
“Tara is a tremendous player,” Ethridge said. “We need her minutes on the floor. She can be a really effective player on the defensive and offensive end. She’s so willing and hungry to get better, and you can see some of the glimpses of that. She’s a weapon that we need.”
California had to scramble from there. The Bears never got closer than nine in the second as the Cougars had a 17-2 spurt to end the half and take a 38-14 edge into halftime.
The closest California got in the second half was 18 points.
Washington State next plays No. 2 Stanford at home at noon Sunday.
CALIFORNIA (9-3, 0-1)
McIntosh 0-6 1-2 1, Elsnitz 2-6 2-2 6, Crocker 3-12 4-4 11, Lutje Schipholt 4-11 0-0 8, Onyiah 2-7 1-2 5, Mastrov 2-6 1-2 6, Muca 1-2 0-0 3, Samb 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-52 9-12 42.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-3, 1-0)
Wallack 5-11 0-1 12, K. Leger-Walker 3-8 0-0 9, C. Leger-Walker 8-14 3-3 22, Teder 4-7 1-2 10, Murekatete 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Celikdimer 1-1 0-0 3, Levy 1-1 0-0 3, Clarke 1-6 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 4-6 69.
California 6 8 18 10—42
Washington State 18 20 12 19—69
3-point goals — California 3-9 (Muca 1-1, Crocker 1-2, Mastrov 1-4, McIntosh 0-2), Washington State 11-23 (K. Leger-Walker 3-5, C. Leger-Walker 3-7, Wallack 2-4, Celikdimer 1-1, Levy 1-1, Teder 1-3, Jones 0-2). Rebounds — California 33 (Lutje Schipholt, Onyiah 8), Washington State 36 (K. Leger-Walker 6). Assists — California 6 (McIntosh 3), Washington State 21 (K. Leger-Walker 6). Total fouls — California 9, Washington State 14.