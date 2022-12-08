PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington State shot the ball well and had four players score in double figures. The Cougars needed every bit of that, and more, to rally from a huge deficit Wednesday.

Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals as Washington State came from 19 points down in the second quarter to upend Portland 69-63 in a nonconference game at the Chiles Center.

“Really thrilled for our team to find a way to win this game,” Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I don’t think we were very good for an entire half. We struggled coming out of the gate against their matchup zone. It took well over 12 or 13 minutes, and then I thought we had great energy coming off the bench. We started attacking it a lot better.”

Tags

Recommended for you