A year ago, the Washington State women’s basketball team advanced to its first NCAA tournament in 30 years, but coach Kamie Ethridge said the inexperienced team often felt like it was running on fumes down its stretch as it battled injuries and entered uncharted territory.
This year, it’s all business.
The experienced Cougs (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12), returners of all five starters from last year’s Cinderella team, have broken numerous program records this season en route to the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in this week’s Pac-12 tournament.
WSU will play sixth-seeded Utah at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
“We don’t know who we’re going to play, but I’m just excited for this team and I think they’re really excited (too),” Ethridge said Tuesday. “We’re going to soak in what we get to do and what we’ve already accomplished this year, and the fact that we got a bye is the first step in that.”
On Wednesday, Ethridge was named the conference’s coach of the year by the media, a day after being snubbed of the honor in the coach’s poll.
Here are just a few of the other records and accomplishments WSU has compiled this season:
Highest seed in program history (No. 3)
Most Pac-12 wins in program history (11)
Most wins in a season in the NCAA era (19)
“To have accomplished what we have so far in the regular season is really just a testament to our seniors first but entire program and the entire team that’s just committed to doing whatever it takes for us to succeed and win,” Ethridge said after the team’s regular-season finale, a 73-67 victory Feb. 26 against Cal.
Last year, WSU stumbled into its first NCAA tournament since 1991 with a 12-11 record. But this year, the Cougs are all but a lock for back-to-back appearances regardless of what happens in Vegas.
The biggest difference this season is the team’s plethora of veterans who now know what it’s like to be called winners.
There’s Pac-12 first-teamer (media and coaches) guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who led the conference in points scored (457) and field goals made (167) in topping the team in scoring average (16.3), which finished fourth-best in the league.
The sophomore’s sister, senior Krystal Leger-Walker, is one of the league’s best defenders and leads the conference in assists (131), scoring 8.0 points per game.
Junior center Bella Murekatete was named the league’s co-most improved player by the coaches with USC Jordyn Jenkins. The 6-foot-3 post player is averaging 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game — all personal bests.
Then there’s junior sharpshooting guard Johanna Teder, who provides a steady 10.8 points per game, and junior leader Ula Motuga (6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds), who is a vocal leader and contributes in every facet on the court.
“It’s a completely different feel for this year versus last year,” Ethridge said. “... Everyone is a year older, everyone’s more mature, everyone’s in better shape, everybody is more sure of their roles and how they play with one another.”
Before Ethridge was named coach of the year by the media, there was grumbling by the Cougar faithful on social media about the coach not getting the same honor from the conference’s coaches, which went to Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.
The reason for the griping?
In just four seasons, Ethridge has lifted the Cougars from the Pac-12’s bottom third to a tie for second in the regular season (Oregon took the second seed by virtue of tiebreakers).
But Ethridge isn’t worried about personal accolades, nor is she caught up in talks about future seeding in the NCAA tournament.
“None of that affects winning, none of that is going to make you a better team on Thursday when you play,” Ethridge said. “Honestly, if we are our best and play our best on Thursday and throughout this week, all that stuff goes away.
“We validate who we are, we keep building our resume, we keep showing the world that we’re legit. I think that’s the mindset I really want.”
