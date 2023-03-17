It’s all led to this.

For the Washington State women’s basketball team, there is no better chance than now to make a splash in the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars are headed to their third consecutive national tourney, this time as Pac-12 champions. Four of their starters — junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, senior center Bella Murekatete, senior forward Ula Motuga and senior guard Johanna Teder — also were starters on their NCAA tourney teams the past two seasons.

Tags

Recommended for you