COLLEGE ROUNDUP

The Washington State golf program will play in 10 regular-season tournaments, then will be one of six host sites for the NCAA regional round, it was announced Thursday.

The Cougars will play four fall tournaments and six spring events. The team will begin the season Sept. 18-20 at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wis. WSU concludes the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 31-Nov. 2 with the Pac-12 Preview at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

