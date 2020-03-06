LAS VEGAS — Kat Tudor scored24 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 17 as 14th-ranked Oregon State trounced Washington State 82-55 on Thursday in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament at Mandalay Bay Sports Center.
Oregon State (23-8), seeded sixth, advanced to play third-seed and seventh-ranked Stanford at 8:30 tonight. The Beavers have won four straight after a four-game skid.
Washington State (11-20) entered the tournament as the 11th seed. They end the season having lost eight straight.
Ula Motuga’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars their only lead at 6-5 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10, Taylor Jones made a layup almost four minutes later and Oregon State closed the quarter with a 19-2 run. The Beavers went to halftime up by 25.
Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 19 points, and Motuga and Chanelle Molina scored 10 each.
Idaho’s Klinker to go to NCAA forum
INDIANAPOLIS — Idaho senior Lizzy Klinker was picked to represent the Big Sky Conference as the female student-athlete representative at the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum that will take place April 16-19 in Los Angeles.
The forum is an annual event the NCAA conducts with the goal to have students return to campus with leadership skills along with a refined understanding of personal values, core beliefs and behavioral styles. She will be one of 300 student-athletes attending.
NWAC suspends both tournaments
The Northwest Athletic Conference suspended it’s men’s and women’s basketball tournament, which was being conducted at Everett Community College in Everett, Wash., because of a case of the novel coronavirus. On the school’s website, it states EvCC was closed as of noon Thursday and will be closed throughout the weekend for cleaning. After the school was closed, a student who tested positive for COVID-19 came forward. The NWAC said it would provide details on when it would reschedule the events at a later date.