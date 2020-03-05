With a team that clearly is not in an ideal position going into the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament that starts today at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, second-year Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge sees the proverbial glass as half-full.
“I’m excited to be here,” she said. “Excited to experience my second Pac-12 tournament. Really grateful to the Pac-12 and what they do for us, how they run this tournament.”
The Cougs enter this year’s tournament with an 11-19 season record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. Their opening-round game will be a rematch of their most recent defeat as they take on the Oregon State Beavers at 8:30 p.m. Pacific.
Oregon State boasts more promising figures of 22-8 overall and 10-8 in the conference, along with the confidence derived from having bested the Cougs 73-58 on Sunday in both teams’ regular-season finale.
“We have a chance just like everybody else to start over and try to win a game in this tournament, and I think our team is really excited for the opportunity to play,” Ethridge said. “Obviously, Oregon State presents a lot of problems. ... We have the chance to hopefully do things over and make a lot of corrections.”
Ethridge feels her team has been strong in select “minutes and quarters and halves,” but often suffers from “disconnected minutes” in which it loses coordination between players and falls into offensive lulls. A prime example would be the Cougs’ previous outing, in which they held a narrow lead against Oregon State through the first half before falling off the rails in a disastrous eight-point third quarter. Ethridge said “consistency on the floor,” and particularly “consistency on the offensive end,” are the keys for the Cougs to exceed the standard they set in the regular season.
This tournament will conclude the collegiate career of WSU’s highest-scoring woman of all time in 6-foot senior Borislava Hristova, who has scored 2,250 career points and became the first Cougar woman’s player named to the all-conference team four times. Hristova averages 18.4 points per game this season, third-highest in the Pac-12. She currently is 28 points shy of becoming one of the top 10 highest-scoring players in conference history.
The Cougs’ other senior leader, Chanelle Molina, missed the game against the Beavers with an unspecified injury and is in doubt for the tournament. Ethridge planned to put Molina through the paces and test her fitness to safely perform the essentials in the practices before deciding whether or not to play her Thursday.
“We’re not going to put her out there if there’s a chance she can’t do that,” Ethridge said.
A 5-foot-9 guard, Molina received an all-conference honorable mention and all-defensive team recognition after averaging 14.8 points per game — second behind Hristova — and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game.
“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Ethridge said of her players’ outlook on the tournament. “... I like this team. They never get too down. I think we have incredible buy-in and excitement, and we’re on a really good path.
“As far as things on the court,” Ethridge acknowledged, “we don’t quite have all the weapons that people in this league have. We have to be pretty darn perfect to beat most of the people in this league.”
Nevertheless, she will not count her team out.
“I think we’re capable.”
EGGART HELFER TO BE HONORED — Former WSU standout Jeanne Eggart Helfer was announced to the Pac-12 Hall of Honor on Wednesday. The formal induction ceremony will take place before the semifinal round of the men’s tournament March 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The class will be honored before fans during halftime of that day’s first semifinal game.
Eggart Helfer was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship to the school and was the all-time leading scorer until Hristova passed her earlier this season. She scored 1,967 points in her four-year career that ended in 1982. Eggart Helfer also competed for the track team, setting the school record in the javelin as a sophomore.
She will go into the Hall of Honor alongside three former NFL greats — Dan Fouts (Oregon), Jonathan Ogden (UCLA) and Lincoln Kennedy (Washington) — as well as Arizona’s Sean Rooks, who played for 12 seasons in the NBA.