WSU women stave off challenge from Sun Devils

WSU Athletics Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes a shot during Friday's Pac-12 Conference game against Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Getting their spiritual leader and captain back in the lineup, the Washington State women’s basketball team had enough firepower in their lineup to get past the last-place team in the Pac-12 Conference.

Sophomore guard Tara Wallack finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker’s return to the lineup as the Cougars tripped up Arizona State 61-57 at Desert Financial Arena.

“I feel like we’ve got some depth at every position on the floor,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I think we have a chance to play small when we need to and I think we have a chance to go big if we need to. I think we’ve got more depth in our weapons than we have in the past. I have a lot of confidence in our bench in who we play.”

