PEBBLE BEACH, Calif — Xiyu Janet Lin soaked up the views of Pebble Beach while letting her putter do the work Thursday for a 4-under 68, giving her the early lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open held at one of America’s most famous courses.

With only mild wind and a marine layer over the Monterey Peninsula, this was the gentle version of Pebble Beach. This also is a U.S. Open, and it didn’t take much to take a toll.

The biggest surprise was Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the world who made only one birdie in her round of 79. She had plenty of company.

Recommended for you