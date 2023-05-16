AREA ROUNDUP
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Pono Yanagi, a senior on the Washington State men’s golf team, finished the first round of the NCAA Morgan Hill regional by carding 2-over 74 to end Monday tied for 45th.
Yanagi, who is the first Coug to play in an NCAA regional in a decade, opened the 2023 NCAA Morgan Hill Regional by collecting a birdie on the first hole.
The Hilo, Hawaii, native added another birdie on hole 11 and parred on 12 holes to end the first round at 2-over 74.
The senior will open the second round of the tournament at 9:31 a.m. today.
COLLEGE TRACKWSU earns a pair of podium finishes
WALNUT, Calif. — The Washington State track and field team notched two podium finishes at the Pac-12 championships on Sunday.
Jared McAlvey improved his seventh all-time standing at WSU in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 50.23 seconds which resulted in a second-place finish.
Zach Stallings finished third in the men’s 1,500 with a time of 3:44.34.
On the women’s side, Mackenzie Fletcher and Micaela De Mello each earned fifth place finishes to end the three day competition.
Fletcher placed fifth in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 59.34 and De Mello ran the 100 meter hurdles in 13.38.
Ronald Grueso Mosquera finished seventh in the discus after a PR throw of 56.76 meters.
The women’s 400 relay team finished the race in 44.72 seconds to finish second in their heat and fifth overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 7, Cal 1
BERKELEY, Calif. — Shane Spencer struck out six in seven innings and Sam Brown homered twice as Washington State clinched a Pac-12 series win with a 7-1 victory over Cal on Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars (29-20 overall, 10-16 in Pac-12) went 2-1 against the Bears (22-25, 10-17) in the series.
Spencer allowed just one earned run on five hits in seven innings and Brown hit a solo home run in the first and a two-run shot in the fifth. Jonah Advincula collected two hits including his team-leading 20th double of the season, the most by a Cougar since Jay Miller had 28 in 2006.
The Cougs open their final series of the regular season Thursday at home against Stanford.
Washington St. 112 021 000—7 9 0
California 010 000 000—1 5 3
Spencer, Kaelber (8) and Cresswell. Stamos, Sullivan (3), Colwell (5), Galan (6) and Lomavita.
W — Spencer (2-0). L — Stamos (2-3).
WSU hits — Advincula 2, Brown 2, McKeon, Hainline, Russell, Cresswell, Harvey.
California hits — Schulze 2, Manning 2, Souto.
WOMEN’S ROWINGCougs place sixth at Pac-12 championships
LOWELL, Ore. — The Washington State women’s rowing team took sixth in the Pac-12 rowing championships Sunday to cap its 2022-23 season.
The Cougars collected 11 total points through four scoring races to edge UCLA by one point. WSU’s varsity eight, varsity four and third varsity eight crews all notched sixth-place finish in their respective races.
“The Cougs raced their hearts out today,” WSU rowing coach Jane LaRiviere said. “I am very proud of this team. They have come a long way this year and every result was fought for.”
PREP BASEBALLFour Bantams, three Hounds make all-league
Four Clarkston players and three from Pullman were named to the All-Greater Spokane League baseball team that was announced this week.
Bantams on the first team include Trace Green, Jacob Caldwell, Hayden Line and Parker Hayes, and they’re joined by Greyhounds Brady Coulter, Brendan Doumit and Max McCloy.
MVP — Andrew Fox, sr., P/OF, Shadle Park.
First team — Trace Green, jr., P, Clk; Ethan Turley, soph., P, WV; Brady Coulter, soph., P, Pul; Dylan Kakuda, sr., C, SP; Johnny MaCall, jr., inf., WV; Jacob Hernandez, jr., inf., SP; Jacob Caldwell, sr., inf., Clk; Hayden Line, soph., 1B, Clk; Brendan Doumit, sr., OF, Pul; Brody Hart, jr., OF, WV; Parker Hayes, sr., OF, Clk; Bryson Bishop, sr., utl., WV; Max McCloy, sr., DH, Pul.
Coach of the Year — Scott Harmon, Shadle Park.
Second team — Calvin Huesser, jr., P, Pul; Lance Heistuman, sr., P, Clk; Emmett Slagg, jr., C, Clk; Cade Hill, jr., inf., Pul; Nathan Somers, jr., OF, Clk.
Honorable mention — Caden Young, sr., P, Clk; Kris Schroeder, jr., C/OF, Pul.