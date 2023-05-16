AREA ROUNDUP

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Pono Yanagi, a senior on the Washington State men’s golf team, finished the first round of the NCAA Morgan Hill regional by carding 2-over 74 to end Monday tied for 45th.

Yanagi, who is the first Coug to play in an NCAA regional in a decade, opened the 2023 NCAA Morgan Hill Regional by collecting a birdie on the first hole.

Recommended for you