New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe gestures skyward as he nears home on a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais argues with first base umpire CB Bucknor after being ejected during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais is ejected by home plate umpire Brian Walsh during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty scores on a double by Ty France against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe hits a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures after hitting a solo home-run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
SEATTLE — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Anthony Volpe and Greg Allen also went deep and the New York Yankees stretched their winning streak to four with a 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Judge hit a towering fly ball on the first pitch of the seventh inning from reliever Darren McCaughan that carried just enough to clear the fence in left-center field, even if it would not have been a homer at Yankee Stadium.
It was the 18th of the season for Judge, who hit a pair of homers in the series opener Monday night.