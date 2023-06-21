NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole wagged a finger 15 times at Mariners manager Scott Servais and threw a pitch to José Caballero that landed high up on the backstop.

Cole’s message was clear: Don’t mess with me.

“Sometimes a high fastball can be a really effective pitch. Got to change eye level,” the New York Yankees ace deadpanned after a 3-1 win over Seattle on Tuesday night that stopped a four-game losing streak.