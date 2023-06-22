NEW YORK — Jhonny Brito pitched a career-high 5 ž scoreless innings in a successful return to the major leagues and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Fill-ins Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney homered off Luis Castillo (4-6) as the Yankees won a series for the first time since placing Aaron Judge on the injured list. New York is 6-8 with Judge out of the lineup and had not won a series since taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Rookie Anthony Volpe added his 10th homer in the seventh after nearly missing a homer in the third.