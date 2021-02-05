With its youth movement in full effect, there are bound to be some shaky starts and leads squandered late in sets for Washington State’s volleyball team, which is carried in a big way by underclassmen.
But these Cougars and their substantial corps of burgeoning stars seem to be beyond their years. Underdog Wazzu didn’t crumble where other inexperienced groups might have Thursday at a fanless Bohler Gym against No. 18 UCLA.
The 24th-ranked Cougs didn’t follow letdowns with letdowns, instead responding with veteran balance, precision and aggression, then rolling their momentum into a commanding final set in a convincing 15-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 15-9 upset of the Bruins.
“After playing pretty poorly the first set, then bouncing back with a great set against a really, really good team, then that heartbreaker when you’re up in Set 3 — a lot of teams could’ve folded right after that,” Cougars coach Jen Greeny said.
WSU (4-1, 4-1 Pac-12) committed nine errors and hit .029 in the opener, then wasted a 24-20 lead in the third, getting bit by self-inflicted mistakes to lose despite seeing seven set points.
Nevertheless, the Cougars downright dominated UCLA (3-2, 3-2) in each of their victories, outhitting the visitors .534 to .141 and committing only four errors against the Bruins’ 12.
“Their resilience, the character of this team to bounce back like that and just really change the things we needed them to throughout the match — I’m just really proud of them for the way they responded,” Greeny said.
Sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer ignited the Cougs to open the fourth by rocketing consecutive kills. A pair of UCLA errors soon after and another show of front-line power from Timmer provided WSU a five-point edge. Fellow sophomore outside hitter Kalyah Williams slapped down three consecutive kills and the Cougars used a 7-0 surge to run away with the set.
WSU raced ahead 4-0, and remained in front from start to finish in the fifth. The Cougars’ impressive hitters continued to pick their spots, savvy sophomore setter Hannah Pukis kept on divvying up the touches and UCLA couldn’t get close.
“I think the hitters were maybe a little nervous and (Pukis) was just trying to do a little too much,” Greeny said of the earlier stages of the match. “We settled in. During those sets we won, we were really, really good passing. Hannah did a great job distributing and our hitters took care of the ball.”
Timmer led Wazzu with 15 kills and 11 digs; sophomore opposite hitter Alexcis Lusby posted 14 kills and three blocks; Williams tacked on 10 kills and three blocks; true freshman Julianna Dalton added 10 kills and batted down two UCLA attempts, and sophomore Magda Jehlarova — the reigning national freshman of the year — fired off 10 kills and logged a match-best five blocks.
Lusby and Jehlarova hit .542 and .643, respectively.
Pukis was all around the court, tallying 48 assists, eight digs, five kills and two blocks. She made dozens of nifty passes and fake-outs at the net to get the Bruins off-balance. Penny Tusa, a utility player and Wazzu’s only senior, had 11 digs.
WSU’s many offensive options had the Bruins scrambling to shift back into their positions. UCLA often played from behind, and had some long stretches without any clean attacks at the net.
“I think that starts with our passing,” Greeny said. “We’re trying to not be predictable.
“Last year, we didn’t have that other outside hitter to go along with Pia. To have Julianna takes a lot of pressure off. Those outside hitters are gonna get a lot of balls, and Hannah does a good job of getting everyone involved.”
UCLA, an upperclassmen-led team which swept the Cougars twice last season, was paced by Mac May, the Pac-12’s defending player of the year. She had 16 kills, but only three in the last two sets. Allison Jacobs contributed 13 kills for the Bruins, who were outhit .336 to .226 in all.
The Cougs and Bruins meet again at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same site.
Colton Clark