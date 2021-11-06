SPOKANE — In an exhibition pitting last season’s NAIA and NCAA Division I men’s basketball national runners-up against each other Friday, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors made what might be considered a dream start, leading Gonzaga at times and hanging steadily close through the first several minutes of play.
It would not be long before they were brought back to harsh reality, as the Bulldogs opened a firm two-possession lead by the end of the eighth minute and hit the gas thereafter, ultimately prevailing 112-62 at McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Warriors spent the game looking up not only at their taller opponents, but at a massive crowd of energized Gonzaga partisans who filled the arena with thunderous applause at every Bulldog basket while going deathly quiet when LCSC scored, and mustered an impressive cacophony when LCSC went to the foul line.
Gonzaga posted runs of as many as 17 consecutive points, led by a barrage from Drew Timme, who seemed unstoppable as he converted multiple slams and three-point plays. Timme finished 9-for-14 from the field, 7-for-7 from the stripe with 25 points and eight rebounds.