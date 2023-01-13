PROVO, Utah — Gonzaga found a way to win another nail-biter against a WCC opponent.

Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift the No. 8 Bulldogs to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 – including the game-winner.

