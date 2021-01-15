SPOKANE — Top-ranked Gonzaga has been jumping on opponents early this season, leading by an average of more than 20 points at halftime in home games. That didn’t happen against Pepperdine, as the Zags led by just four points at the break.
Corey Kispert had 23 points and eight rebounds as undefeated Gonzaga stormed back in the second half to beat Pepperdine 95-70 on Thursday for its 17th consecutive victory over the last two seasons.
“We’re not just going to blow everybody out in the first half,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
Few cited missed shots from close range and turnovers as the cause of Gonzaga’s slow start.
“We missed a lot of little shots around the rim early,” Few said. “We were trying to make something out of nothing.”
He also said: “We are not used to turning the ball over 18 times.”
Gonzaga shot 61 percent in the second half and outscored the Waves 52-31 to win its 46th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.
Drew Timme scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi 19 and Jalen Suggs 18 for Gonzaga (13-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has defeated Pepperdine in 40 straight games dating to 2002. That includes 23 straight wins in Spokane.
Kessler Edwards scored 14 points and Kene Chukwuka 11 for Pepperdine (4-6, 0-1), which was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because of coronavirus issues.
Pepperdine hounded Gonzaga into 36 percent shooting in the first 12 minutes of the game to keep it close.
Gonzaga went on a 16-4 run to go up 11 points before the Waves responded, closing it to 43-39 at the break.
Gonzaga went on a 15-4 run midway through the second to take a 65-48 lead with 11 minutes left. The Waves made only 4 of 17 shots to open the period and couldn’t close the gap.
RANDOM STATS — The Zags are 95-0 against WCC teams not named Saint Mary’s or BYU since 2014. ... Gonzaga has a 51.8 percent chance of going unbeaten in the regular season, according to KenPom.