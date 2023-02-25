There were 12 athletes at the start of Friday’s championship semifinal round at the Idaho state wrestling tournaments at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

By the end, half of those earned a spot in today’s finals at the same site.

Lewiston will be represented by sophomore Joely Slyter in the girls 100-pound weight class and junior Hoyt Hvass at boys 126. Moscow’s Sklya Zimmerman punched her ticket at girls 120. Potlatch’s Eli Prather (160 boys) and Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff (98 boys) advanced, as did Orofino’s Sean Larsen (195 boys).