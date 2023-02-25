There were 12 athletes at the start of Friday’s championship semifinal round at the Idaho state wrestling tournaments at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
By the end, half of those earned a spot in today’s finals at the same site.
Lewiston will be represented by sophomore Joely Slyter in the girls 100-pound weight class and junior Hoyt Hvass at boys 126. Moscow’s Sklya Zimmerman punched her ticket at girls 120. Potlatch’s Eli Prather (160 boys) and Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff (98 boys) advanced, as did Orofino’s Sean Larsen (195 boys).
In the title round, Slyter will face Caldwell’s Nia Avelino (40-6), Hvass takes on Kuna’s Cole Currin (42-10), Zimmerman goes against American Falls’ Courtney Hunt (41-4), Schaff will tangle with Grace’s Carter Kimball (33-5), Prather battles with West Side’s Colten Gundersen (46-4) and Larsen will match wits with West Jefferson’s Jason Buxton (42-4).
The Bengal boys finished the day 12th overall in the Class 5A team race with 49 points, and the girls are in 14th with 31.
Prather has been dealing with a knee injury for the better part of the season. That hasn’t stopped him from looking like a hammer in this tournament.
On his way to the final four, he registered a second-period pin and a major decision. He saved his best so far in this tournament against Rire’s Carter Huntsman, whom he teched 23-7 with one second left in regulation in the semifinal round.
Prather took a 4-0 lead 45 seconds in after a double leg takedown that was accompanied by a two-point near fall. Huntsman took advantage of Prather’s positioning to get a stand-up. He followed that with a quick takedown to put him within 4-3 to end the period.
Prather then kicked it into another gear. He notched a stand-up and takedown in quick succession to go up 7-3. After the takedown, Prather took Huntsman to his back for a three-point near fall. He got another one before the end of the period to take a commanding 13-3 advantage.
“That’s just how he wrestles,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “I’m not sure what I’ll get when he steps on the mat. He just managed to stay in position and he wasn’t looking at the scoreboard. He just continued to put himself in scoring situations. He didn’t go out there and try to tech him, he just kept wrestling.”
Zimmerman has been a pioneer for girls wrestling and hasn’t suffered a loss against females her whole high school career.
She upped her undefeated streak to 57 after pinning Grace’s Piper Anderson in the second period.
“This is a business trip for her,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “She went out and did exactly what we expected from her.”
Beating Hunt will give Zimmerman her second state title.
“It should be a fun match,” Carscallen said. “They’ve wrestled before, but we have all the confidence in the world in Skyla.”
The pair wrestled in the 120-pound final at the North Idaho Rumble on Jan. 28, with Zimmerman earning the fall in 5:30.
“(Hunt is) a really good wrestler,” Carscallen said. “She pulled off a pretty big upset in her semifinal match, so it should be pretty fun for both of them.”
152 — Diego Deaton 2-1; James Greene 3-1.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-2.
120 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 3-0.
145 — William Yearout 0-2.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 2-2.
145 girls — Hayley McNeal 2-1.