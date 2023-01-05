Moscow senior wrestler Skyla Zimmerman has been a staple not just in the Bears’ program, but in the growth of high school girls wrestling in the state of Idaho.

Zimmerman’s leadership and hard work paid off Wednesday as she signed and accepted a partial scholarship with Southern Oregon, an NAIA school located in Ashland, Ore.

“I’m just happy that I can build a path for other girls in the sport,” Zimmerman said. “Wrestling has always been more than a sport to me. It builds personality and you’re able to make friendships that last a lifetime.”

Tags

Recommended for you