Moscow senior wrestler Skyla Zimmerman has been a staple not just in the Bears’ program, but in the growth of high school girls wrestling in the state of Idaho.
Zimmerman’s leadership and hard work paid off Wednesday as she signed and accepted a partial scholarship with Southern Oregon, an NAIA school located in Ashland, Ore.
“I’m just happy that I can build a path for other girls in the sport,” Zimmerman said. “Wrestling has always been more than a sport to me. It builds personality and you’re able to make friendships that last a lifetime.”
According to Trackwrestling.com, Zimmerman has a 51-7 overall record, with 41 wins by pin. She came into the season ranked No. 18 in the nation at 112 pounds by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Some of Zimmerman’s career highlights include a first-place finish in the 16U girls state championship May 7 at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. She also placed first in Greco-Roman the day before.
She also was the Class 4A state champion last year at 113 pounds, pinning all three of her opponents. Zimmerman is a two-time Rollie Lane champion and will defend her title this weekend at that event in Nampa, Idaho.
Zimmerman immediately was drawn to Southern Oregon after her visit. The Hawks are ranked No. 1 in the latest NAIA coaches poll and are under the tutelage of first-year coach Gabrielle Weyhrich.
Weyhrich was one of the main reasons Zimmerman was drawn to the school.
“It’ll just be so nice because she understands what women go through mentally when they’re wrestling,” Zimmerman said. “With her being a wrestler herself, she knows what we’ve been through. She’s going to be there to help us through it.”
Southern Oregon is just in its seventh year as a program, but it’s heading in the right direction. Pair that with it being close to home, and the decision was easy for Zimmerman.
“I have a huge support system over here,” Zimmerman said. “It would’ve been hard being away from everyone that helped me get to where I am today.”
Another reason she fell in love with the program is the goals Weyhrich has set for the Raiders. They align for what Zimmerman has set for herself: being an All-American.
“I have big goals and I know that she is going to help me achieve them,” Zimmerman said. “I just want to learn how to be a better wrestler so I can end my time there as an All-American. I haven’t done a whole lot of freestyle wrestling, so I’m just excited to start adding things to my toolbox.”
Zimmerman also wants to step in immediately to help Southern Oregon continue its ascent in the NAIA ranks. She is hopeful of being one of the main drivers to continue that rise.
“I know that (Weyrich) has high standards,” Zimmerman said. “I’m going to do my best as an individual and as a teammate to make sure that I help her and the team reach those goals by the end of the season.”