RATHDRUM, Idaho — Skyla Zimmerman won the girls’ long jump and the boys’ medley relay team of Dylan Rehder, Lane Hanson, Jaxson Blaker and Jamari Simpson also triumphed to lead Moscow’s efforts at the Lakeland Take Flight Invite track meet Friday.
GIRLS
Team scores
Post Falls 39, Lake City 26, Coeur d’Alene 20, Sandpoint 18, Orofino 15, Lakeland 14, Moscow 14.
Moscow placers
400 — 2. Jessika Lassen 1:01.40. 100 hurdles — 3. Julia Branen 17.11. 300 hurdles — 3. Hannah Marcoe 49.54. 400 relay — 3. Moscow 52.04. 800 relay — 2. Moscow 1:49.04. Medley relay — 2. Moscow 1:45.33. 1600 relay — 2. Moscow 4:10.23. High jump — 2. Grace Nauman 5-0. Long jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman 16-7. Triple jump — 3. Skyla Zimmerman 32-7.
BOYS
Team scores
Post Falls 56, Sandpoint 39, Lake City 15, Lakeland 12, Coeur d’Alene 11, Moscow 7, Orofino 6.
Moscow placers
300 hurdles — 3. Theo Dicus 43.88. Medley relay — 1. Moscow (Eehder, Hanson, Blaker, Simpson) 3:49.95. 1600 relay — 2. Moscow 3:36.28. Triple jump — 3. Leon Hutton, 38-5.
Cook sprints to two victories
POMEROY — Kennedy Cook of Garfield-Palouse won the girls’ 200- and 400-meter dashes in a six-team meet.
GIRLS
Team scores
Asotin 127, Oakesdale 120, Garfield-Palouse 109, Pomeroy 74, DeSales 43, Tekoa-Rosalia 27.
Area winners
200 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.64. 400 — Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:03.05. 400 relay — Asotin (Balzer, Gustafson, Heimgartner, Thummel) 54.49. 800 relay — Asotin (Balzer, Connor, Heimgartner, Mackintosh) 1:58.86. 1600 relay — Garfield-Palouse (Blomgren, Laughary, Cook, Appel) 4:55.50. Pole vault — Haliee Brewer, Pom, 5-6. Triple jump — Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 33-1. Shot put — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-1½. Javelin — Raelin Borley, Pom, 100-11.
BOYS
Team scores
Tekoa-Rosalia 134½, Asotin 126, Pomeroy 103, Oakesdale 75½, DeSales 55, Garfield-Palouse 45.
Area winners
200 — Carson Benner, Aso, 24.17. 800 — Danny Laughary, GP, 2:22.17. 400 relay — Asotin (Warwick, Heier, Pasion, Benner) 47.07. Pole vault — Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0. Triple jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 38-9. Shot put — Troy Steele, Pom, 38-1. Discus — Troy Steele, Pom, 97-11.
BASEBALL
Prairie 8-4, Troy 7-7
LEWISTON – Dalton Ross went for three singles and a double as Prairie downed Troy in the first game of a Whitepine League doubleheader, 8-7, before dropping the second game 7-4 at Clearwater Park.
Chase Kaschmitter provided two singles and a double in Game 2 as the Pirates (9-4, 9-3).
GAME 1
Troy 200 050 00—7 8 2
Prairie 000 001 61—8 13 4
Baier, House (8) and Hogenbaugh. Chase Kaschmitter, Conner Schwartz (4) and Dalton Ross.
Troy hits — House, Baier 2, Hogenbaugh, Sanderson (2B), Strunk, Stoner, Patrick.
Prairie hits — Reese Shears, Ross 4 (2B), Kaschmitter 2, Colton McElroy 2 (2B), Travis Alfrey 2, Brody Hasselstrom (2B), Lane Remacle.
GAME 2
Prairie 002 020 0—4 11 2
Troy 031 030 x—7 7 2
McElroy, Alfrey (4) and Ross. Hogenbaugh, House (7) and House and Hogenbaugh.
Prairie hits — Ross 2, Kaschmitter 3 (2B), Dean Johnson, McElroy 2, Schwartz, Hasselstrom 2.
Troy hits — House, Baier 2, Hogenbaugh, Sanderson, Strunk, Doumit.
SOFTBALL
Orofino 17-11, Genesee 7-18
OROFINO — Riley Schwartz totaled six hits, including a triple and a home run, as Orofino split a doubleheader against nonleague visitor Genesee by scores of 17-7 and 11-18.
Maniacs freshman Jayelyn Miller drilled a homer in Game 1, but a flurry of errors hindered the Maniacs (11-9) from coming away with a sweep.
“The first game we started flat,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “They settled down and started shutting them down in the late innings.”
GAME 1
Genesee 330 01—7 1 3
Orofino 012 (14)x—17 8 8
R. Leseman, K. Carter (4) and K. Stout. Kaycee Hudson and Molly Madden.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman.
Orofino hits — Riley Schwartz 3, Jayelyn Miller (HR), Peyton Cochran 2, Emma Province 2.
GAME 2
Genesee (10)10 133 0—18 8 0
Orofino 280 001 0—11 7 13
B. Leseman and K. Stout. Schwartz, Hudson (3) and Madden, Dayna Maetche (1).
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 2, K. Carter, S. Hanson, H. Donner 3 (2B), A. Barber.
Orofino hits — Schwartz 3 (3B, HR), Cochran 2 (2B), Madison Corder, Hudson.