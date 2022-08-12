Standout in its Field

Debbie Kiele snapped this image and submitted it to “Share Your Snaps,” and online community photo album at inland360.com. “While I walking our dogs ... we came upon this deer in the wheat field with only his antlers showing, playing a game of hide and seek with us,” Kiele wrote.

Debbie Kiele snapped this image and submitted it to “Share Your Snaps,” and online community photo album at inland360.com. “While I walking our dogs ... we came upon this deer in the wheat field with only his antlers showing, playing a game of hide and seek with us,” Kiele wrote.

Recommended for you