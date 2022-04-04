'Strong winds' expected in region this afternoon, according to National Weather Service

"Strong winds" are expected today on the Palouse, Camas Prairie and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the National Weather Service in Spokane announced this morning.
Wind gusts could reach into the mid-50-mph range around 2 p.m. today around the region. There could be gusts that reach 60 mph, the NWS said.
Avista Corp. warned the winds could lead the power outages throughout the region, and a full restoration of power might not happen until the winds have passed.
The utility offer these tips if the power goes out:
* Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
* Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
* Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
* Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.
* Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
* Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.