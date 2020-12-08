The Idaho State Board of Education will have a 90-minute summit starting at 3 p.m. today to discuss the mental health challenges for students.
Idaho Public Television will carry the Summit live via livestream at: https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/ or at https://youtu.be/KkoTFSYpDAo
The Daily News plans to provide coverage of the summit in Wednesday's print and online editions.
The summit will open with remarks from Idaho Gov. Brad Little and will feature a keynote address by Alison Malmon, founder and CEO of Active Minds, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization promoting health awareness and education for young adults.
The Summit will also feature video messages prepared by student leaders both in high school and college and a panel discussion facilitated by Board President Debbie Critchfield.
Panelists include: Chris Manley, president-elect, Idaho School Counselor Association; Mike Munger, program manager, Idaho Office of School Safety & Security; Dr. Rick Pongratz, director of Counseling and Testing, Idaho State University; Maegan Rides At The Door, director of the National Native Children’s Trauma Center, University of Montana; Dr. Eric Studebaker, director of Student Engagement & Safety Coordination, Idaho State Department of Education; Carol Vanhoozer, counseling services coordinator, College of Southern Idaho.
A recording of the Idaho Student Mental Health Summit will be posted on the State Board of Education YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA?app=desktop