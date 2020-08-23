From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 23, 2000
PULLMAN — The manager of a newly opened Burger King on Stadium Way in Pullman is hoping a better location with parking will mean more business.
Pullman has been without an outlet of the fast food chain for several years after the restaurant didn’t survive two attempts at a location near Washington State University along Colorado Street.
Manager Brenda Anderson said the old location lacked adequate parking and a drive-through.
———
The YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston and the Parents Helping Parents program based at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville received more than $8,000 in grants from the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.
The Children’s Trust Fund awards grants on a yearly basis to grassroots programs around the state working to prevent child abuse and neglect.
The grant to YWCA will pay for staff time and materials to plan and participate in a teen parenting conference, provide parenting groups for residents of the homeless and domestic violence shelters and provide educational sessions to students at the alternative high school about breaking the silence of violence in families and dating situations.
The Parents Helping Parents grant will help support staff time, child care, parent education classes, individual home sessions and support programs for families in Grangeville, Kooskia, Kamiah, Cottonwood and Riggins.