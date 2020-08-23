From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 23, 1980
Canine parvovirus, the distemper-like disease that has been making some dogs sick and turning dog owners into basket cases, is still present in the Inland Northwest and may be here to stay.
But as more vaccine becomes available and more is learned about the virus, parvo should become a negligible problem in the future.
That was the general opinion of area veterinarians contacted Friday, a week after the first cases of the virus were confirmed in Moscow.
Irma Boyd of Greendale, Wis., a Women’s International Bowling Congress representative, will be at the Lewiston Janni Annie’s Resturant on Thursday to answer questions pertaining to rules, tournaments, procedures and policies of the WIBC.
Boyd, who will be a guest of the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Women’s Bowling Association, will also assist the association with any local problems when the forum meeting begins.
Included in the program will be discussions of WIBC services, the WIBC championship tourney, American Junior Bowling Congress, collegiate and senior division programs and promotion plans of the National Bowling Council. The session will end with the showing of one of the WIBC’s most popular films from its library.