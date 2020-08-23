The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “A Private Cathedral,” James Lee Burke, S&S
4. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
5. “Migrations,” Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
6. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
7. “28 Summers,” Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
8. “Harrow the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
9. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
10. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
3. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
8. “The Fixed Stars,” Molly Wizenberg, Abrams
9. “Live Free Or Die,” Sean Hannity, Threshold Editions
10. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House