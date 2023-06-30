WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected President Biden's plan to forgive millions of student loans, ruling the nation's chief executive did not have legal authority to waive more than $400 billion owed to the government.

The Biden administration had asserted its right to cancel the loans as part of its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By a 6 to 3 vote, the court's conservatives said that only Congress could authorize such a large- scale cancellation of government-provided loans, and it had not done so.

