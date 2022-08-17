Surprise Visitor

Daniel Bechtel snapped and submitted this image taken earlier this month at his home in Moscow. Here’s how he described the event surrounding the incident: “In what was a very shocking surprise, I went to use my toilet when I saw this not-at-all small garter snake coiled in the bowl. At first, I thought it was a sleep-deprivation-induced hallucination as my wife (Kathryn) and I just welcomed our firstborn son, Gabriel, on July 25 and are in the midst of sleepless nights. Moscow Police were called and came prepared with gloves but the snake had vanished back down the loo. We’re hoping that by putting copious amounts of bleach down the toilet it will keep him at bay, but who knows what lurks in the dark drains.”