Pullman police this morning evacuated businesses in the Crimson Village and shut down a portion of SE Bishop Boulevard after a suspicious device was found this morning near the Pullman Vehicle Vessel Licensing office in the village.
Residents are encouraged to avoid the area at this time. A bomb squad from Spokane has been summoned with arrival expected by noon today. Bishop Boulevard will be closed to traffic in both directions for several blocks in each direction.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said their was no "logical or reasonable" explanation for the device to be resting against the wall of the licensing office. The device appeared to be made of PVC pipes and duct tape.
The strip of businesses affected is across Bishop from the Holiday Inn Express Inn and Suites, which has evacuated guestrooms facing the Crimson Village.