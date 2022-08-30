A golfer watches his ball fly after teeing off on the first hole of University of Idaho’s golf course Monday in Moscow.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Christ Church deacon pleads guilty to child porn charge
- The path where passion, career meet
- TV show highlights UI students
- Police busy investigating separate incidents
- Wildcats let it ‘Rip’ against Bears
- Colfax church aims to meet child care needs
- Friday night lights are back in the area
- Grant would link Moscow, Grangeville
- Public Records
- One COVID-19 death reported in Whitman County