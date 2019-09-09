A Deary teenager has not been found since reportedly losing his footing and falling into Elk Creek Falls Sunday afternoon while hiking with friends, according to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz would not release the name of the boy, 16.
The release states the boy’s friends saw him fall but did not see him again after he entered the water. The sheriff’s office received the report shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Elk Creek Falls is a popular hiking destination on Elk Creek, about four miles south of Elk River.
On Sunday, the Back Country Medics flight crew used its helicopter to search for the teen and had to leave the area because of low fog.
On Monday, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue searched below the lower pool of the middle falls and dove in the 23-foot lower pool to try to locate the male. Back Country Medics flew the area again on Monday. A drone was also used in the search.
Search and Rescue members remained in the area Monday evening.
An attempt will be made Tuesday to reduce the flow in Elk Creek to better search the falls with the assistance of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game who can make adjustments at the upstream dam.
The sheriff's office asks that the public stay out of the Elk Creek Falls area at this time.