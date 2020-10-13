A third death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in Whitman County.
According to the Whitman County Health Department, a man between the ages of 60-79 has died. All the coronavirus-related deaths in the county have occurred in the past week. All are between ages 60-79.
The county received 12 new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,551.
They include two people under the age of 20, nine between ages 20-39, and one between 60-79.
Two cases are currently hospitalized.