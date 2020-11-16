Three vehicle prowls resulting in the thefts of firearms, knives and money were reported Saturday on Water Street in Juliaetta, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.

A pistol and rifle were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Water Street; a vehicle window was allegedly broken and a wallet was stolen from another vehicle on the 400 block of Water Street; and a couple knives and about $20 were reportedly stolen from a third vehicle on the 500 block of Water Street.

The sheriff’s office is investigating all three incidents and it believes the three are related. There are no suspects.

Tags

Recommended for you