Three vehicle prowls resulting in the thefts of firearms, knives and money were reported Saturday on Water Street in Juliaetta, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
A pistol and rifle were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Water Street; a vehicle window was allegedly broken and a wallet was stolen from another vehicle on the 400 block of Water Street; and a couple knives and about $20 were reportedly stolen from a third vehicle on the 500 block of Water Street.
The sheriff’s office is investigating all three incidents and it believes the three are related. There are no suspects.