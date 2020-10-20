The Whitman County Health Department today reported three new deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll from the virus to seven.
The deceased reported today included a female between the ages of 60 and 79, and one female and one male older than 80.
Also today, the county reported seven new positive COVID-19 test results from the weekend and today, bringing the county's total positive cases to 1,689.
The new cases included one male between the ages of 0-19, one female and one male between the ages of 20-39, one female and one male between the ages of 40-59 and one female and one male between the ages of 60-79.
There are currently no cases hospitalized. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.