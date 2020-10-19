The Moscow School District announced Monday three more cases of COVID-19 have been detected at the high school.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said the district, in coordination with local health authorities, has nearly completed tracing and contacting those who may have been exposed to an infected individual for the first two cases and an investigation is underway for the third.
Bailey said he believes the affected groups for all three new cases to be small and credits the lack of in-class transmission to safety protocols put in place at the start of the year. He said parents, students and staff have been cooperative and accommodating in regard to safety measures and to isolating if they have tested positive for the virus or come into contact with someone who has.
“I think the biggest thing to highlight here that I feel really good about is … the mask wearing has really reduced the number of kids that are at risk when there is a case,” Bailey said. “And that they are not getting it at school once the positive case is in there, so the mask wearing has been really helpful.”
The district has had six total cases, according to Bailey, including another case at the high school and one reported at Lena Whitmore Elementary last week. He said a sixth case was detected and contained before the school year officially began.