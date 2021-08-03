The city of Troy has placed emergency restrictions on outdoor water use and restricted the sale of bulk water after the city's major well failed.
In a resolution adopted Monday, the city council and mayor outlined the following restrictions until the city's Big Meadow well can be fixed:
-- Residents are restricted from all outdoor water usage, including outdoor water play, watering lawns, and washing cars, and should conserve normal water usage until further notice.
-- Bulk water sales for commercial purposes are hereby suspended until further notice.
-- The penalty for violating the emergency restriction on outdoor water usage will be a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000.00 in accordance with Troy City Code Section 7-9-2.
According to a release from Mayor Steve Corr, the broken Big Meadow well is the city’s major producing well. The reservoirs from the city’s second and third wells are low and are typically fed by the Big Meadow well.
Since Big Meadow is offline, the reservoirs from the second and third wells are not being fed, resulting in a lower water supply, which can result in a lack of adequate water pressure and could cause serious fire protection problems.
