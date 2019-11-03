Trump now has an opening to pull the United States out of Paris climate pact

FILE- In this June 1, 2017 file photo, protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord. For more than two years President Trump has talked about pulling the United States out of the landmark Paris climate agreement. Starting Monday, he can finally do something about it. But the withdrawal process will take a year and doesn’t become official until the day after the 2020 presidential election. And if someone other than Trump wins in 2020, the next president can get back in the deal in just 30 days. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 The Associated Press

For more than two years, President Donald Trump has talked about pulling the United States out of the landmark Paris climate agreement. Starting today, he finally can do something about it.

But the withdrawal process will take a year and doesn’t become official until the day after the 2020 presidential election.

In the Paris agreement, nearly 200 countries set their own national targets for reducing or controlling pollution of heat-trapping gases. It was negotiated in 2015 and took effect on Nov. 4, 2016.

Under the deal, no country can withdraw in the first three years. So today is the first time the U.S. can actually start the withdrawal process, which begins with a letter to the United Nations. Even then it wouldn’t become official for a year.

