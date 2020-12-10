Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.