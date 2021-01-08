Whitman County Sheriff's deputies responded to a the crash of a small airplane this afternoon at a private airstrip one mile east of Palouse.
Minor injuries were reported from the incident which happened just after 2 p.m.
Deputies determined a flight instructor and student were practicing landings in a Cessna 170 aircraft when the plane bounced on landing and entered an adjacent field where it flipped onto its top.
The two occupants of the plane received minor injuries and were transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The FAA was contacted and is investigating the incident.