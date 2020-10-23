COVID-19 has claimed a dozen lives in Whitman County since Oct. 7, with two new fatalities being reported by the county's health department this morning.
The two deaths reported today were a male and female, each older than 80.
Whitman County today also reported 18 new positive COVID-19 test results today, bringing the county total to 1,733. New cases included one female and four males between the ages of 0-19, three females and three males between the ages of 20-39, one female and one male between the ages of 40-59, four females between the ages of 60-79, and one female over the age 80.
There are five patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the county. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
Whitman County has reported 15 outbreaks to Washington State Department of Health. The outbreaks reported include: WSU Greek Housing (127 cases), WSU Dorms (37 cases), Long Term Care Facilities (9 facilities, 94 cases), schools (2 schools, 8 cases), and other (2 facilities, 5 cases).