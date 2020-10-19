The University of Idaho announced Monday it completed testing all Moscow-based students a second time and infection rates remain below 3 percent.
In a memo sent to students, faculty and staff, UI President Scott Green said the school’s two-week retest captured 5,256 students and yielded a positivity rate of 2.2 percent. Combined with its rate from tests conducted before the second round of tests, including cases discovered the first time it tested the entire student body at the start of the year, the overall infection rate at the UI is 2.5 percent.
The Monday memo said 11 students are currently in isolation and one Greek organization is in quarantine.
Students who have not yet been tested a second time are barred from attending class, the memo said. Ineligibility lists of students who must still be retested or who have received a positive result will be updated daily.
The second round of tests came after a rise in cases among the UI’s on-campus Greek organizations that resulted in eight chapters being placed in quarantine.
Green said in the memo “What we’re doing is working,” and said continued adherence to health and safety protocols will be critical in maintaining a low positivity rate for the remaining five weeks until Thanksgiving Break. Fall classes will be conducted online after the break.