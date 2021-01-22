University of Idaho students interested in learning about East Asian politics and economics will have a new course of study beginning in 2022, thanks to a $1 million endowment from a UI alumnus and former student body vice president.
The endowment, announced Friday in a press release from the university, will yield its first payment in July. The College of Letters Arts and Social Sciences plans to interview candidates for the tenure-track assistant professorship — called the Thomas Slayton Endowed Professorship for East Asian Politics — to fill the post by fall 2022.
Slayton attended UI as an undergraduate more than 50 years ago and was a member of the student council and student body vice president. Slayton, now living in Alexandria, Va., has become an expert in Asian economics. He is the former publisher and owner of the Rice Trader trade publication and The Rice Report; a former fellow for the Center for Global Development; and former consultant to the World Bank, the U.N.’s food and agriculture organization.
“This endowment is created to honor my affiliation with the university and to recognize the impact of higher education in my life,” said Slayton, who grew up in Blackfoot.