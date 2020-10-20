The University of Idaho announced Tuesday an overall enrollment decline of about 9.5 percent but university leaders say the drop is not expected to significantly affect the school’s bottom line.
UI President Scott Green said enrollment took a smaller hit than was first feared.
The fall’s final enrollment total throughout the UI system was 10,791 students representing an overall drop of about 9.5 percent, including a 3-percent decline in full-time students.
In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Green said undergraduate enrollment is 6,830 — down about 5.5 percent from fall 2019’s 7,227 undergraduate students which was itself a 4 percent decline from 2018 numbers. New graduate student enrollment for 2020 has risen 4 percent — a continuing upward trend.
First-time undergraduate enrollment fell by 56 students.
The number of students attending Idaho through the Western Undergraduate Exchange program has risen by 21 percent. While students participating in the WUE program pay less than out-of-state rates, the rise has helped to offset enrollment shortfalls among other student groups. Enrollment numbers from states that are not a part of the WUE program fell by 27 percent to 441 people.
In his Tuesday email, Green said the pandemic has had an outsized effect on international student enrollment which fell 29 percent from 652 in 2019 to 464 for fall 2020.
Green noted student retention is holding at 77 percent.
He said efforts to cut costs and grow revenues outperformed expectations in the past fiscal year, which helped to cushion the blow of a 2 percent reduction in state appropriations.
Green said the UI does not anticipate a need to make additional reductions to the budget for the current fiscal year, though he warned there are “certainly still risks to our financial health.”
“Our financial forecast assumes that we are able to keep our university open for live instruction, that our units continue to live within their budgets, and that we do not have any further COVID-19-related shocks or government holdbacks,” Green said. “We are in a much better place than last spring, despite operating within the confines of a pandemic.”