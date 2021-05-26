The Idaho Board of Education will meet in a special meeting Thursday to consider a proposal from the University of Idaho to enter into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to facilitate direct flights between the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and airports in Boise.
Under the agreement, the UI would pay $500,000 a year to Alaska Airlines for up to three years if regular flights do not make a profit.
Also on the agenda Thursday, Idaho State University is seeking permission to increase its budget by $2.5 million to support the construction of the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center. The boost would cover rising costs of labor and construction.
The meeting will be carried live at 1 p.m. on the board’s YouTube channel through the shortened link https://bit.ly/3uqfoIj.