The University of Idaho announced Monday that Qdoba and Chick-fil-A locations in its ISUB food court will be closed temporarily because of staffing and supply shortages related to the pandemic.
UI officials said supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have affected restaurants and dining programs around the country and the school’s Idaho Eats student dining program is no different.
Staffing shortages have plagued service industry jobs nationwide as well, they said, and while part-time student workers are an important part of the formula, many of these dining locations require a full-time worker to keep things running smoothly.
UI Auxiliary Services Spokesman John Kosh said they have raised hourly wages and will bring in outside recruitment services to help fill vacant roles.
Kosh said it is too soon to set a firm date for when the two dining options will reopen, but he said they will likely remain closed at least through the holiday weekend.
Einstein Bros Bagels, also located in the ISUB, is currently limiting its services to coffee but Kosh said it will resume food service relatively soon.